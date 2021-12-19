4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $425,000

HOME WITH CHARACTER! Attractive 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with lots of updates. A few updates include, a newer roof, fresh paint, new flooring and updated bathrooms. Relax and enjoy the peacefulness from your covered back patio or take a stroll on the nearby walking trails. Large fully fenced yard with a shop allowing for plenty of storage. This home is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood on the outskirts of town close to schools and parks. Don't miss out on this warm and friendly home! Call TODAY!!