HOME WITH CHARACTER! Attractive 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with lots of updates. A few updates include, a newer roof, fresh paint, new flooring and updated bathrooms. Relax and enjoy the peacefulness from your covered back patio or take a stroll on the nearby walking trails. Large fully fenced yard with a shop allowing for plenty of storage. This home is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood on the outskirts of town close to schools and parks. Don't miss out on this warm and friendly home! Call TODAY!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Corvallis School District has adopted a new way to teach math in schools, a shift some parents say has their children no longer feeling ch…
Oregon State will play six true home games at Reser Stadium plus a game in Portland next season.
Cases of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were confirmed in Oregon for the first time this week, leading the Oregon Health & Sc…
This experiment is hitching a ride on a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station.
A big focus of the newly created position is to implement the district's collaborative problem solving. Here's what that means.
Updated 9:34 a.m.: Central Linn School District has closed due to icy conditions.
The fire was reported in the parking lot of Dede’s Deli
Wintry weather conditions led to a round of delayed school starts and bus snow routes Tuesday morning, Dec. 14 and more could be on the way.
Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said a few days ago that he wasn't going to put a timeline on when he would name a permanent defensive …
Of nine deaths reported Tuesday and Wednesday in Linn and Benton counties, five were between the ages 41 and 56.