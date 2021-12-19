 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $425,000

HOME WITH CHARACTER! Attractive 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with lots of updates. A few updates include, a newer roof, fresh paint, new flooring and updated bathrooms. Relax and enjoy the peacefulness from your covered back patio or take a stroll on the nearby walking trails. Large fully fenced yard with a shop allowing for plenty of storage. This home is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood on the outskirts of town close to schools and parks. Don't miss out on this warm and friendly home! Call TODAY!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News