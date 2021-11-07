4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $475,000

If you are looking for a spacious home with a great outdoor entertaining space, this home is it. Located in the Riverview Community, near school, parks and many walking trails. This spacious 2800 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a massive bonus room easily used as a media/game center. The kitchen has granite countertops, with an open concept. Master bath has a soaker jetted tub.. Newly completed flooring through the entire home with vaulted 10 ft ceiling. Low maintenance yard. Come check it out.