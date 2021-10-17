 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $525,000

Highly sought after home in the Riverview area! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath with a bonus office that could work for a 5th bed. This marvel features a gorgeous granite kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a vaulted family room, all with 10 foot ceilings on the main level. Separate laundry room! A sprawling upstairs great room or additional family room. With a 3rd car garage for nice off-street parking. The low/no-maintenance backyard patio comes with a nice gazebo! Gas is plumbed outside.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News