4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $525,000

Highly sought after home in the Riverview area! Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath with a bonus office that could work for a 5th bed. This marvel features a gorgeous granite kitchen, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a vaulted family room, all with 10 foot ceilings on the main level. Separate laundry room! A sprawling upstairs great room or additional family room. With a 3rd car garage for nice off-street parking. The low/no-maintenance backyard patio comes with a nice gazebo! Gas is plumbed outside.