Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom single level beauty sitting on 1.14 acres with gorgeous views from every room. You will enjoy the formal dining room w/ built ins, the sunken living room w/ gas fireplace, and the updated kitchen that is open to the family room (w/ 2nd gas fireplace). The large master suite includes a full bath and walk in closet. Don't miss the office and indoor laundry room with powder bath. Central AC, enclosed sunroom, fenced yard, large patio, insulated shop and so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $585,000
