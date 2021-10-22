 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $599,000

This distinguished home has so much to offer. Beautiful open living area, Large master with en suite. 4 bed, 3.5 baths. Home has lots of light. There's a 300 sq ft studio with bath and outside access. Beautifully landscaped all on 1/3 of an acre. Large Gazebo and 720 sq ft garage. Underground sprinklers, irrigation well, garden shed, tuff shed and extra drive on side to backyard. Call for a viewing of this beauty.

