4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $725,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Bumpable Status- This meticulously maintained Craftsman home has all the charm of its era yet has many upgrades of today’s comforts. This home has much of the original wood floors and amazing trim work you just can’t replicate. Full basement provides additional living space with separate outside access could be dual living. Shop is 30x36 heated w/3 phase power+additional 30x80 machine shed. Awesome historic barn and pasture is turn key for your livestock. Video tour https://www.ppgtours.com/ml/117643#video