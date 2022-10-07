4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $769,900

Masterfully crafted with ICF construction & heated concrete floors! The barndominium style home features full-length balconies on the front & back with lean-tos covering each side. Enjoy the enormous open living space with vaulted ceilings, while soaking in the sun through the floor to ceiling windows. The home also contains an extended garage on the lower level with a 3rd bathroom, work area & additional storage space along with 3 1/2 acres of room for a shop, garden, RV parking & more.