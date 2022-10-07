Masterfully crafted with ICF construction & heated concrete floors! The barndominium style home features full-length balconies on the front & back with lean-tos covering each side. Enjoy the enormous open living space with vaulted ceilings, while soaking in the sun through the floor to ceiling windows. The home also contains an extended garage on the lower level with a 3rd bathroom, work area & additional storage space along with 3 1/2 acres of room for a shop, garden, RV parking & more.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $769,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Deputies arrested Darren Michael Bland, Crescent Valley High assistant principal last month.
The mother of the victim told the defendant he got a “steal of a deal” with the plea agreement.
Also, a summary where all three gubernatorial candidates are at with fundraising.
Here's how next year's program will look different.
“Everything shook a little." … "It felt significant."
Corvallis leaders put the city's transit provider on notice: For breaking its contract with the city, it may be held financially accountable after some services were curtailed in September.
An explosion at a Millersburg rare metal refinery tied up all four Albany ambulances early Saturday and sent four to area hospitals, two with reportedly critical injuries.
A motorcyclist pulled a U-turn on the freeway, though investigators don't know why.
The one-time funds must be spent by the end of June 2023.
The Oregon State football team fell to 0-2 in Pac-12 Conference play with a 42-16 loss at No. 12 Utah on Saturday. The Beavers drew a tough opening slate in conference play and over the past two weeks have shown the ability to compete at the highest level.