Brand new and best floor plan out there! Enjoy the amazing open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, two master suits, and 2 additional bedrooms! 2nd master could be bonus room too! Located on a dead end road in a great are of Lebanon. 2.5 acres of usable land w/ well and septic. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, soaker tub, LG walk in closet and tile shower! The kitchen has a great flow w/ large island and ample storage. This home comes w/ AC, gas furnace, fireplace and much more!Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $799,900
