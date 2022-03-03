4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $850,000

This home has it all for country living w/a shop, barn, cozy floor plan w/ ample space all on a dead end road & so much you need to see in person! 7.5 acres that has Butte Creek frontage, fenced & cross fenced! Inside you will find hard wood floors throughout, a lg living room, & bonus room/4th bedroom! Kitchen features hardwood cabinets, lots of storage and a great dining space! New 1/2 bath on the main level! Large master bedroom w/ deck, private bath & jacuzzi tub. Home is 2361 SF, 4 bed 2.5 bath.