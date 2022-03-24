Secluded home situated on 14+ acres of mature timber. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the wrap around deck overlooking the beautiful scenery & the peacefulness that surrounds you. Step inside to a spacious entry living room with a fireplace & with picture windows and sliding glass doors to enjoy the views. Large kitchen w/walk-in pantry, oak cabinets & formal dining room. Possible 4th bedroom in the daylight basement w/spacious family room & 2nd fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Lebanon - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's what she'll do with it.
Fears of harming the environment and being trapped by wildfire or a natural disaster dominated a public hearing for a proposed Corvallis housi…
A major Corvallis event came roaring back to life Friday night at the Oregon State University Alumni Center just a week after the state droppe…
The Corvallis Police Department has arrested a Philomath man on suspicion of assaulting another man with a knife, stabbing him twice.
A Lebanon and a Redmond resident are dead.
Because of the pandemic, not everything is in place just yet. Here are the holes to fill.
Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey won the individual all-around title on Saturday night at the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships in West Valley Ci…
Beautiful but dangerous, the county weighs its options.
To some at Oregon’s old-timiest, fiddliest music competition, winning is crucial.
Gathering Together Farm near Philomath opened up a seasonal farm stand and restaurant March 15.