Oregon at it’s best! 10+ acres w/gated entry & long private driveway to hilltop setting w/breathtaking mtn & territorial views. 6178 SF custom home w/5 BR, 3.5 BA & an entrance hall fit for a palace! Great rm w/soaring ceilings, lots of windows framing amazing views; floor to ceiling frplc, Chef’s Kitchen! 2 spacious Master suites on main, 2 BR on 2nd floor w/Jack & Jill bathroom; Office, Music Rm, Flex space, 2 Utility Rms. Hardwood flrs, new carpet, fresh paint. Fully fenced pasture w/barn. Must see!!
4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $1,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Jade Carey's long awaited debut at Gill Coliseum was a triumph.
Hopes were sky high for Jade Carey’s Oregon State gymnastics debut on Saturday, and somehow, she surpassed expectations in stunning fashion, w…
Corvallis school board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 his candidacy for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, which in…
The father of a 32-year-old Corvallis man who died following a vehicle-versus-bicycle crash in 2019 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against…
Hemp compounds can help prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells, according to a study led by Oregon State University …
Benton County commissioners are expected to settle on a site for a new justice system campus during a special meeting Friday, Jan. 21, and if …
Jade Carey's debut at Gill Coliseum was everything Oregon State gymnastics fans hoped it would be.
On the table is an “intermediate” increase to parking rates and fines.
A controversial conservative conference called the Reawaken America Tour scheduled for the beginning of April in Redmond has been canceled and…
The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon Coast the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a large undersea vo…