4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $2,400,000

Breathtaking 116 Acre historic Helmick property wrapped by the Luckiamute River. 4 Bed 2 Bath Home nestled in the trees showcases huge timber beams & floor to ceiling windows to take in the view and architecturally designed landscaping. 42 Acres of mature Casina Hazelnut orchards generating revenue year after year. 63x51 turn of the century barn with 4 stalls to fenced pasture, tack room, storage, upgraded foundation. Secluded paradise close to Salem, Portland, Eugene, or the coast.

