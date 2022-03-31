Breathtaking 116 Acre historic Helmick property wrapped by the Luckiamute River. 4 Bed 2 Bath Home nestled in the trees showcases huge timber beams & floor to ceiling windows to take in the view and architecturally designed landscaping. 42 Acres of mature Casina Hazelnut orchards generating revenue year after year. 63x51 turn of the century barn with 4 stalls to fenced pasture, tack room, storage, upgraded foundation. Secluded paradise close to Salem, Portland, Eugene, or the coast.
4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $2,400,000
Q: My ex was always verbally abusive. He would call me terrible names and never cared if the kids were around. Now that we have broken up, he's upped the ante. The kids are coming home with terrible stories, and I'm confident he's saying terrible things about me to the kids. What's good ex-etiquette?