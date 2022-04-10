 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $465,000

4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $465,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully updated, single level, move-in ready Monmouth home. Features 4 bdrm/2.5 bth, Lg LR w/expansive stone fireplace, & area for wood/pellet stove in FR. Unique stone sunroom off the bright, open kitchen offers a wall of windows! Spacious mbdrm w/private patio access. Plenty of room outside to play w/two patios for entertaining on large, corner lot. RV pad/hookup. Updates galore include flooring, windows, counters, bthrms, & ½ bath in garage. Close to schools, WOU, shopping, parks. A must visit!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

Immediately after the Oregon State gymnastics team was knocked out of the Seattle Regional in the semifinal round last Thursday, senior Madi Dagen could feel nothing but the weight of the loss. The team placed third in its four-team session by the slimmest of margins and did not advance to Saturday’s regional final.

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News