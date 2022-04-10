Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully updated, single level, move-in ready Monmouth home. Features 4 bdrm/2.5 bth, Lg LR w/expansive stone fireplace, & area for wood/pellet stove in FR. Unique stone sunroom off the bright, open kitchen offers a wall of windows! Spacious mbdrm w/private patio access. Plenty of room outside to play w/two patios for entertaining on large, corner lot. RV pad/hookup. Updates galore include flooring, windows, counters, bthrms, & ½ bath in garage. Close to schools, WOU, shopping, parks. A must visit!
4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $465,000
