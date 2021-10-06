4 Bedroom Home in Monmouth - $725,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This fantastic & spacious vintage home sits nestled away in the trees. Own this opportunity for an incredible retreat with quick access to Corvallis, Albany, and Monmouth. Situated at the end of a long driveway, the house has a bedroom on the main floor, a super spacious living room, formal dining room, and cozy upstairs. Two-car attached garage and an additional separate shop. Live the life!