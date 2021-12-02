4 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $3,000,000

Alpine Vineyards, the family owned and deeply cared for property is ready for new owners tocarry the torch. Over 90 acres of premium, high-elevation Willamette Valley land in the "Inversionzone." Soak in the serene views from the custom home with massive deck, perfect for entertaining.Neat and tidy 30x60 warehouse that can hold approximately 15,000 cases and a 24x48 equipment structure for your gear. Three wells and a Spring on the grounds with 1500 and 2000 gallon holding tanks.