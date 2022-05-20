4 Bedroom Home in Monroe - $475,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Here's your chance to own acreage in the country with some amazing views! This newer Clayton home boasts a very open floor plan with great kitchen counter space and beautiful cabinets. The property has very flat, usable pasture which would be great for a few horses or other 4 legged friends. The property also has a larger shop that could be used to fit any of your needs. Come out and smell the fresh air here at this move in ready home!