Stunning home in Wren Hill Estates. This 4 bed, 3.5 bath home sits towards the top of the hill with beautiful mountain views. Spacious open floor plan with primary living on the main floor. Hardwood floors and designer interior finishes throughout. Luxury master with own patio, walk in closet, and bathroom with digital plumbing controls, heated tile, and clawfoot tub. Upstairs is an open bonus area with wet bar, bathroom, and private room. 3,000SF shop, fire sprinkler, lawn irrig, and 20gpm well. Must See!
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The driver failed to stop for the flagger who was holding a stop sign.
Court documents allege one victim was abused by means of physical force.
For the November general election, our editorial board tried to target the most critical races in the mid-Willamette Valley for endorsements.
Communication between the task force and its facilitator became “intense" and "conflictual."
The Oregon State football team earned a decisive 42-9 win over Colorado on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck — as well as returning players Talia von Oelhoffen and Jelena Mitrovic — met with the media this week to talk about the upcoming season.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Should the city of Corvallis have a mandatory program requiring home sellers disclose to would-be buyers how efficient their homes are? And who should make that decision?
Forget tents. In Albany, many unhoused people live out of their cars.
Billie Eilish's older brother Finneas approves of her relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford. Get that and more celeb news from the past week here.