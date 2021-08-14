4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $356,000

Stately charmer with classic turn-of-the-century feel with updates. Home has newer tile in kitchen & bath & roof (all circa '04). MBR features large walk in closet & personal sink. Two large bonus rooms for office, guest room, or storage. Entertainment bar off of dining area ideal for gatherings. Distinctive claw foot tub in lower bath. New rafters & foundation circa 1980. Located close to schools, shopping, city services. Large side yard with some raised beds.