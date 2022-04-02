What makes this Century home so appealing? Strong bones such as original wooden floors/stairs, covered porches, original windows mingled with loving ownership and modern touches as engineered counters w/ an integrated lifetime sink tucked under a new roof? Is the allure in the genes or in the well-maintained gas furnace, new water heater, upgraded insulation or the unfinished basement w/ storage galore? Or is it in the 2 car garage/shop with room above? Whatever it is: Happy 100th Birthday! (and many more!)
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A major property investor and developer has applied to build a Starbucks in one of Corvallis’ larger shopping centers at a traffic-heavy inter…
SEATTLE — Oregon State’s hopes of advancing to the finals of the Seattle Regional came down to the team’s final routine of the night Thursday …
Learn how the BA.2 subvariant is moving in the state.
The man had a single tattoo on his left shoulder of a cross.
Jade Carey's vault routine on Thursday, March 31 at the Seattle NCAA gymnastics regional meet.
Alsea principal sues district for $3.7 million-plus
A trio of Corvallis sophomores is taking their science fair project to the next level, a project that hones in a local controversy.
Oregon State junior Jarod Lucas announced Tuesday afternoon via social media that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal while keeping h…
An upswing in COVID-19 cases in Oregon is expected to hit this week, driven by infections of the hyper-contagious BA.2 version of the omicron …
Oregon State freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder has announced that she is transferring. Kampschroeder posted the news on social media Wednesda…