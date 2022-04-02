 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $399,900

What makes this Century home so appealing? Strong bones such as original wooden floors/stairs, covered porches, original windows mingled with loving ownership and modern touches as engineered counters w/ an integrated lifetime sink tucked under a new roof? Is the allure in the genes or in the well-maintained gas furnace, new water heater, upgraded insulation or the unfinished basement w/ storage galore? Or is it in the 2 car garage/shop with room above? Whatever it is: Happy 100th Birthday! (and many more!)

