4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $405,000

Beautiful open concept floor plan in quiet neighborhood w/ mountain views. Light & airy feel with large windows throughout, 10' ceilings and spacious master suite w/ walk in closet. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island/bar & stone countertops. Fully fenced and landscaped yard with a patio for entertaining. Great location in a rural setting, but just 6 miles from Corvallis. A must see!

