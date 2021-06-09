4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $425,000

Welcome Home! This small acreage, close to town home is waiting for you. The large kitchen is centrally located to bring everyone together with spacious living and dining rooms to accompany it. 4 beds, 3 full baths with a split bedroom floorplan to provide all with privacy. Primary suite has large walk-in closet, bathroom & high ceilings. Don’t miss the 4-car garage! The property has 2 separate fenced areas for home area, animals, and an enclosed chicken coop. Privacy is abundant. This one won’t last long! View More