 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $449,900

Come see this wonderful home in Philomath! It features a primary bedroom suite on the main floor, full office space downstairs, and a 27.5x34.5 insulated and heated shop to go with the .36 acres. Fully fenced backyard with RV pad.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News