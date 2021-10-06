4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $495,000

Come on in! This home comes with tons of space for the kids to run and an abundance of storage. Relax on the flagstone patio under the canopy of the forest. Enjoy the peaceful landscape as you feel the breeze rustle by. The barn offers a great haven from the elements and the pole barn even more storage! With 2.63 acres of lush landscape you will not want to leave. Along with 4 bedrooms even the family holiday gatherings will be accommodating. Warm your feet by the fireand unwind in this beautiful oasis.