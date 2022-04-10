 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $549,000

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $549,000

Enjoy the splendor of Cascade sunrises from your covered front deck & coast range sunsets from your back deck in this well maintained home in a highly sought after neighborhood. Major updates include new roof in 2017, siding, exterior paint, gutters, furnace, AC, & on-demand hot water all new in 2018. This home lives large; upstairs features sizable bedrooms & 2 bathrooms while downstairs is great for entertaining, indoors & out. Extra features include space for your RV/boat, shed, & beautiful landscaping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

Immediately after the Oregon State gymnastics team was knocked out of the Seattle Regional in the semifinal round last Thursday, senior Madi Dagen could feel nothing but the weight of the loss. The team placed third in its four-team session by the slimmest of margins and did not advance to Saturday’s regional final.

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News