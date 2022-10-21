4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $549,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY in a beautiful neighborhood of higher value new homes w/ unobstructed views from Atop the property overlooking the cascades! Possibility to customize floor plans, floors, countertops, finishes, color, etc. Watch your home be built from the ground up! Quality craftsmen style homes w/ top quality finishes. Approx. 500 SQFT finished basement with walkout deck. High ceilings, quartz countertops, engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, deck and much more!