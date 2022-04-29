 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $599,999

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $599,999

EXCEPTIONAL OPPORTUNITY in a beautiful neighborhood of new homes w/ unobstructed views from Atop the property overlooking the cascades! Possibility to semi-customize floor plans, floors, countertops, finishes, color, etc. Watch your home be built from the ground up! Quality craftsmen-style homes w/ top quality finishes. High ceilings, quartz countertops, engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, deck, high efficiency systems.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News