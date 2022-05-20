 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $619,000

4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $619,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Brand new custom built single-story home on quiet street nestled in the heart of charming Philomath. Quality features and finishes throughout including oak hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, freestanding soak tub, beautiful granite and quartz countertops, laundry room with sink and cabinets, oversized garage, AC, Trex Deck and multipurpose bonus room above the garage complete with half bath and mini-split for separate climate control! This home has it all!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash near Sweet Home kills two

Crash near Sweet Home kills two

Impairment is being investigated as a factor in a head-on crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home that killed two California residents Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Corvallis homeless shuffle continues

Corvallis homeless shuffle continues

The city conducted another routine sweep of homeless campsites on public property this week, including locations at Pioneer Park and the Corvallis BMX Track. The city prohibits camping in public areas and also limits hours of park use.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News