To be built: single-story home nestled in the heart of charming Philomath. Quality features and finishes throughout including oak hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, freestanding soak tub, beautiful granite and quartz countertops, laundry room with sink and cabinets, oversized garage, AC, Trex Deck and multipurpose bonus room above the garage complete with half bath and mini-split for separate climate control!
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $647,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
One man is dead and another injured after a car collided head-to-head with an oncoming vehicle Friday evening, Feb. 10, near Corvallis, appare…
An unpopular TV show character, a kidnapper, a murderer, another unsavory character, or simply a dramatic downturn in fortune on the public st…
Found something really cool on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or Offer Up? The department invites you to meet up in its parking lot.
The snow came to the mid-Willamette Valley Monday night/early Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, and with it, these closures, cancellations and delays …