To be built: single-story home nestled in the heart of charming Philomath. Quality features and finishes throughout including oak hardwood floors, high ceilings, spacious open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, freestanding soak tub, beautiful granite and quartz countertops, laundry room with sink and cabinets, oversized garage, AC, Trex Deck and multipurpose bonus room above the garage complete with half bath and mini-split for separate climate control!