4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $649,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Private creek side home, useable acres for horses/livestock. Ideal for 4-H projects or total independent living. 1-level home works for families & retirees. Primary bdrm/full bath at one end of home w/3 bdrms, family room at other end. Utility room off mudroom has front & back door access w/ separate toilet room. Lrg garage for 2 cars + RV, separate shop room w/outside access. New 2017 roof, 2018 water heater. 85x38 loafing barn w/ 40x20 dry hay storage plus tack room. All w/in 20 minutes of Corvallis.

