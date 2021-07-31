Come enjoy your own pond! 11 acres of flat, usable pasture/land. Bring your horses/livestock. Home is large 5 bd, 4 bath. Two tax lots totaling just over 11 acres in a peaceful country setting. Bring your imagination and make your dream come true. AS IS- Seller to do no repairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $710,000
