4 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $799,000

Extremely well maintained horse property! This beautiful home on 10.6 acres is fenced & cross fenced. Updates throughout the home include an updated kitchen, newer roof, newer exterior paint, newer commercial heat pump and new water heater. Enjoy ample room the insulated shop (110 & 220 power) with a side RV carport (30 amp hookup). Insulated tack room in the 4+ stall horse barn with tankless instant hot water heater. Plus storage bldg/shop, lights/electrical. Covered arena with additional fenced area.

