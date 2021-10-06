 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $480,000

You'll fall in love with this beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a shop & RV garage on a large corner lot! The stunning master ensuite includes a walk in closet, private master bath with dual vanities, jetted tub, and separate shower w/ French doors leading to the fully fenced & beautifully landscaped backyard which includes a deck with bar rail, hot tub, & fire pit! Stunning updates in the kitchen include quartz countertops, subway tile, stainless appliances & a walk-in pantry with coffee bar.

