Beautifully Updated 4 bed, 2 home with great views, xl shop, abundant parking all on 13.66 acres located just outside of charming town of Scio & only 6 miles to I-5. Trails lead from home down to your own private beach on Thomas Creek. Acreages of timber keep taxes low. Secluded location, xl decks, huge yard & parking a-plenty makes this a fantastic home for entertaining or just unwinding while enjoying beautiful sunsets & tranquil sounds of the creek. Includes 1 yr Home Warranty! To many features to list!
4 Bedroom Home in Scio - $722,500
