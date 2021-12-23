 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock

4 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $569,900

4 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $569,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 1+ Acres, single level, unique floor plan, marble walls, and some top notch upgrades and ample opportunity is now available for you to buy! This 3+ bath, option for dual living in multiple ways, 3776 SF house is unique and worth a look. Inside you will find great entertaining space, storage, large kitchen, outbuildings and so much more. Convenient location w/ fully fenced property with gated entry. Listing Agent related to Seller.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 19)

Editorial: Roses and raspberries (Dec. 19)

Raspberries to changes with math instruction at the Corvallis School District, and to the Benton County Planning Commission for denying an expansion of the Coffin Butte landfill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News