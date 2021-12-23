4 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $569,900

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. 1+ Acres, single level, unique floor plan, marble walls, and some top notch upgrades and ample opportunity is now available for you to buy! This 3+ bath, option for dual living in multiple ways, 3776 SF house is unique and worth a look. Inside you will find great entertaining space, storage, large kitchen, outbuildings and so much more. Convenient location w/ fully fenced property with gated entry. Listing Agent related to Seller.