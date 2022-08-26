4 bedroom home on a large lot, backs an open field. Hard surface flooring throughout the downstairs. Granite in the kitchen with an open floor plan. Expansive covered patio wired for hot tub. Large gazebo. 12x16 garden shed. Gas forced air heat and central air conditioning. Large side yard for RV pad or ?? Room for additional shop. HOA Fee of $120 covers water and sewer.
4 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is attempting to open a Corvallis location, and that’s ruffled a few feathers.
Creekside Center, a longtime proposed development at the northwest corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, is coming before city decision-makers again.
It will be hours before it reopens, according to ODOT.
The alleged victim was pregnant during some of the attacks.
Of the 10 seats, including the mayor's spot, four of the races are contested.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
Adair Village Mayor Bill Currier has withdrawn from the race.
Police Chief Frank Stevenson said officers have to take every threat as credible.
The nonaffiliated candidacy essentially means a three-way race for Oregon governor.
You may recognize the salsas, as its related to another popular Mexican eatery with locations in Albany and Corvallis.