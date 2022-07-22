Newer 4 bedroom home on a large lot, backs an open field. Hard surface flooring throughout the downstairs. Granite in the kitchen with an open floor plan. Large covered patio wired for hot tub. Large gazebo. 12 X 16 Garden shed. Gas forced air heat and central air conditioning. Large side yard for RV pad or ?? Room for additional shop. HOA fee of $120 covers water and sewer.
4 Bedroom Home in Tangent - $535,000
