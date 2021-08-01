5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $449,999

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Looking for that urban foodie homestead with room for everyone? This is IT! Amazing cook's kitchen w/ 36" Wolf cooktop, stainless counters, smart oven, custom tile & OMG storage open to living with brand new LVP flooring, and brand new Trex porch. Potential dual living. Greenhouse, chicken run, raised bed garden w/auto water, landscaping w/heritage roses. Lg dry storage unit w/ many possibilities. 2018:Hardiboard siding, fridge. 2019:GE Smart oven, convection micro, DW, AC, gas furnace, gas water heater.