 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $449,999

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $449,999

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $449,999

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Looking for that urban foodie homestead with room for everyone? This is IT! Amazing cook's kitchen w/ 36" Wolf cooktop, stainless counters, smart oven, custom tile & OMG storage open to living with brand new LVP flooring, and brand new Trex porch. Potential dual living. Greenhouse, chicken run, raised bed garden w/auto water, landscaping w/heritage roses. Lg dry storage unit w/ many possibilities. 2018:Hardiboard siding, fridge. 2019:GE Smart oven, convection micro, DW, AC, gas furnace, gas water heater.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News