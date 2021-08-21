Historic home in the desirable Monteith neighborhood. Huge home with spacious rooms. Craftsman style interior with original woodwork. Built ins include hutch and bench. New kitchen and bath in 2017. Custom island and shelves, butcher block counters. Refreshed bath upstairs and new paint throughout. Master is a huge 15x27 with 2 walk in closets. Basement is partially finished. Great fenced yard, garage, mature landscape including fruit trees. RV parking. Upgrades include plumbing and electrical. Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Benton County is going the governor one step further.
- Updated
The Corvallis City Council passed a pair of motions Monday night aimed at reducing issues with restrooms in city parks.
- Updated
Oregon has set a state record for the most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, as well as a new record for hospitalizations due to the il…
- Updated
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monroe man Wednesday morning following a standoff that started with him firing shots at deputies…
- Updated
An Albany man driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 was killed northeast of Harrisburg on Sunday morning when his car collided with a semi truck.
- Updated
Oregon has been setting new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly every day lately, and Wednesday was no exception.
- Updated
Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of the roof of a business.
- Updated
Oregon's weekend coronavirus report showed 2,027 new and presumptive cases on Friday. Two of the previous three days, Aug. 10 and Aug. 12, als…
- Updated
A Corvallis man in custody at the Benton County Jail suffered a medical emergency on Saturday night and later died, according to a news releas…
- Updated
A trail network that runs from Corvallis to the Pacific Ocean is finally open to the public. The Corvallis to the Sea Trail, or “C2C” for shor…