5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $465,000

Historic home in the desirable Monteith neighborhood. Huge home with spacious rooms. Craftsman-style interior with original woodwork. Built-in hutch. Original hardwood throughout. New kitchen and bath in 2017. New tile in upstairs bath. Most rooms have new paint. Master is huge with 2 walk-in closets. The basement is partially finished. Fenced yard with mature landscape. RV parking. Upgraded plumbing and electrical. Includes porch, deck, patio, and garden area. This home won't last! Must see!

