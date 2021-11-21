This one owner, 2007 Roth Built Home with all the upgrades you would expect such as hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, fenced backyard with new trex style decking, blueberries and strawberries galore. GFA w/ A/C, Great open kitchen with Hickory Cabinets & Pantry. Home has 5 bedrooms & 3 baths with one bedroom on the main floor next to a FULL bath for dual living possibility. Primary Suite also has it?s own private sauna. A definite must visit.
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $479,000
