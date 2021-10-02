5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $490,000

Room for everyone in this 5 bd, 2.5 ba home on .33 ac lot. Located in quiet cul-de-sac in the Oak Grove school district makes this one a WIN! This one owner home features a kitchen w/ ss appls, granite ctrs, tile backsplsh, tile floors & eat in area, master suite w/ vault ceilings, large bath & 3 closets. 4 bds on 2nd level & 1 on main level w/ vaults. Inside utility rm, AC ready, 2" blinds. Large fenced yard backs to open field, UG sprinklers, patio, 12x24 shop on concrete slab w/ power. Drive for RV!