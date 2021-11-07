 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $498,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $498,500

This home located in desirable NW Albany neighborhood w great schools, wetlands, playground, and nature trails and close to North Albany County Park. Offering 5 bedrooms, a bonus room, deluxe primary suite with dual walk in closets & soaker tub. Open living concept floorplan. Kitchen with breakfast bar, tile counter tops, gas fireplace in living room. Huge outdoor deck for entertaining, easy maintenance landscaping and more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

I sometimes consult with overweight patients who are considering bariatric (weight loss) surgery. For some individuals, the need to take specific vitamin and mineral supplements for the rest of their lives is not an easy to pill to swallow. To not do so, however, puts them at risk for serious nutrient deficiencies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News