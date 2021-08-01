5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $499,000

Wonderful single story home located in North Albany. Home sits at the end of a dead end street giving the home extra privacy. Numerous updates which include new custom kitchen cabinets, new counters, and newer stainless appliances. Also features recessed lighting and newer floor coverings throughout. The bathrooms are also fully updated. Possible dual living with kitchenette, separate bath, bedroom and living area. Huge private backyard and separate detached shed. Ample parking includes room for a boat/RV