5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900

Make this spacious 2652 sq ft house on almost a 1/4 acre your next home. Granite countertops, a huge backyard that backs up to farm fields, nine foot ceilings, large floorplan, five bedrooms, beautiful garden area, newly landscaped yard, gourmet kitchen and vaulted ceilings make this a wonderful home. Warm up in the hot tub on cold winter nights or enjoy the back yard (which is made for entertaining) with friends and family around the large outdoor fire pit. There is great access and view of the park too!

