 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900

5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900

Quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-5. 2 master suites all on ground floor. 5th Bedroom can be used as an office. Large island in kitchen. Plenty of cabinets. Custom stove vent. Built ins around the fireplace. Nice size back yard for entertaining. RV pad, with electrical conduit ready to install power for hot tub. Storage shed and shop. This is a must see.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News