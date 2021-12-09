Quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-5. 2 master suites all on ground floor. 5th Bedroom can be used as an office. Large island in kitchen. Plenty of cabinets. Custom stove vent. Built ins around the fireplace. Nice size back yard for entertaining. RV pad, with electrical conduit ready to install power for hot tub. Storage shed and shop. This is a must see.
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $529,900
