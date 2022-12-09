5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $595,900

This highly desired Millersburg home is ready for it's new owners! If backyard views, a spacious lot & room for year round entertaining is what you desire, then look no further! This 4 bedroom home with den/5th BR features newer carpet, AC, gas fp, granite kitchen counters, walk-in pantry, kitchen storage, large island, covered back patio, fully fenced yard w/dog run, upstairs laundry & a primary BR w/large ensuite w/ walk-in closet, dual vanity & soaker tub! $10,000 credit w/acceptable offer!