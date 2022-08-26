5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $609,900

TWO MASTER SUITES! 5-bedroom 3 bath OPEN CONCEPT home! Beautiful kitchen with island, tons of storage, and is complimented by granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The huge living room has gas fireplace with stone surround that adds a cozy atmosphere to the open floor plan. Covered patio, extra concrete, and large fenced back yard with retaining wall, make a great setting for relaxing & entertaining. Bring your design ideas and customize the RV parking.