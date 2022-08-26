TWO MASTER SUITES! 5-bedroom 3 bath OPEN CONCEPT home! Beautiful kitchen with island, tons of storage, and is complimented by granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The huge living room has gas fireplace with stone surround that adds a cozy atmosphere to the open floor plan. Covered patio, extra concrete, and large fenced back yard with retaining wall, make a great setting for relaxing & entertaining. Bring your design ideas and customize the RV parking.
5 Bedroom Home in Albany - $609,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is attempting to open a Corvallis location, and that’s ruffled a few feathers.
Creekside Center, a longtime proposed development at the northwest corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Philomath Boulevard, is coming before city decision-makers again.
It will be hours before it reopens, according to ODOT.
The alleged victim was pregnant during some of the attacks.
Of the 10 seats, including the mayor's spot, four of the races are contested.
The collision happened outside of city limits.
Adair Village Mayor Bill Currier has withdrawn from the race.
Police Chief Frank Stevenson said officers have to take every threat as credible.
The nonaffiliated candidacy essentially means a three-way race for Oregon governor.
You may recognize the salsas, as its related to another popular Mexican eatery with locations in Albany and Corvallis.