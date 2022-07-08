 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $850,000

This 4.31 ac property has it all! 5 BR or 4 bedrooms with office, 2 BA, shop, views, and privacy! Pride of ownership including with Eng. hardwood flooring, cozy woodstove insert, vaulted living room. Craftsman-style kitchen cabinets, eating bar, & large kitchen pantry and stunning views. A 30x60 shop, with RV door, 220 volt, and approval for finished living space in the shop!

