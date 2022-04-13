 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $2,177,700

5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $2,177,700

Legacy property with stunning home designed for comfortable family living and entertaining. Located on a scenic, very private 4-acre site with it's own swim pond with natural filtration system. over-garage "bonus room" has space for watching TV, ping pong & pool table & 1/2 court basketball. Two offices & mother-in-law wing with separate entrance. This is a one-of-a-kind, very secluded estate location on the edge of the city near primary school, shopping & OSU.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

OSU gymnastics: Disappointment fades after Seattle Regional

Immediately after the Oregon State gymnastics team was knocked out of the Seattle Regional in the semifinal round last Thursday, senior Madi Dagen could feel nothing but the weight of the loss. The team placed third in its four-team session by the slimmest of margins and did not advance to Saturday’s regional final.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News