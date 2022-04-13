Legacy property with stunning home designed for comfortable family living and entertaining. Located on a scenic, very private 4-acre site with it's own swim pond with natural filtration system. over-garage "bonus room" has space for watching TV, ping pong & pool table & 1/2 court basketball. Two offices & mother-in-law wing with separate entrance. This is a one-of-a-kind, very secluded estate location on the edge of the city near primary school, shopping & OSU.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $2,177,700
