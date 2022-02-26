 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $397,900

This 5BR 3 full bath home with a full bath on every level and large bedrooms has a lot of old style charm. 1BR on main level, 2large bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms and living space downstairs with it's own entrance. Large laundry room. Kitchen, formal dining area andlarge living room all on main level. Covered front patio and almost fully fenced side yard. Plenty of parking as well.

