This 5BR 3 full bath home with a full bath on every level and large bedrooms has a lot of old style charm. 1BR on main level, 2large bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms and living space downstairs with it's own entrance. Large laundry room. Kitchen, formal dining area andlarge living room all on main level. Covered front patio and almost fully fenced side yard. Plenty of parking as well.
5 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $397,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Oregon State University gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey scored a perfect 10 on her floor routine on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Gill…
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
A little over an hour before the Oregon State women’s basketball team is set to take on USC on Jan. 28, Andrea Aquino joins her teammates on t…
He is also running for governor.
Find out what is motivating the campaign.
Three Alsea School District administrators filed formal complaints this week against Superintendent Marc Thielman, citing a hostile work envir…
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
A California man died in a single-vehicle crash on Fern Road, south of Philomath on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Jade Carey put a bow on her final home performance of the season on Friday night at Gill Coliseum.
It's a concept that has been part of urban downtowns for a long time. Now it's here.